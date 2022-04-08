'Everything Deerfield' debuts as new Facebook community hub

The Daily Herald has launched a new community Facebook Group page called "Everything Deerfield." It promises to be an interactive hub for news, information and conversation in town. In the group, you'll find stories from our newest edition, the Deerfield Herald.

Deerfield Editor Melynda Findlay Shamie is excited to be in town and welcomes your story ideas, conversation and feedback in our new Facebook group.

"It's exciting expanding our papers to Deerfield, because it's an ideal place for what we aim to do: deliver the really local, really interesting content readers want but are unlikely to find elsewhere, including in-depth coverage of Warriors sports, news out of village council meetings, a regular column from Superintendent Law, and feature stories about local businesses they frequent and people they actually know," Shamie said. "Our strategy is already successful in Glenview and Northbrook; I'm confident it'll be just as well-received in Deerfield. When we say we want to be Deerfield's local newspaper, we mean it."

Residents of Deerfield and nearby towns are encouraged to join the page and discuss schools, shopping, events, sports, news and everything else local to Deerfield. Post your photos from events, talk to your neighbors, ask for help, share a tip, answer trivia questions, meet new people and generally just enjoy!

Visit "Everything Deerfield" and request to become a member today!