 

Elgin man charged with firing gunshots

  • Bryant Torres-Villagomez

Updated 4/8/2022 8:41 PM

Elgin police said Friday they had arrested a man who fired shots Tuesday night on the 1600 block of Mulberry Drive.

Police said they were called to the scene at 7:05 p.m. and began an investigation that led them to Bryant Torres-Villagomez, 30, of the 1600 block of Mulberry Drive.

 

He is charged with several felonies, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession or use of a firearm when on parole, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public.

Torres-Villagomez appeared in bond court Friday morning, where his bail was set at $300,000.

His next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Kane County Judicial Center.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600.

