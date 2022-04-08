COVID-19 update: 2,312 new cases, 11 additional deaths, 502 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,312 Friday with 11 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 502 as of Thursday night.

On Thursday, 22,031 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 19,926.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.1% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,664,361 people have been fully vaccinated or 68.4% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 50.4% have received a booster shot.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,080,436 and 33,465 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 26,089,945 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2020, and 21,509,463 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 106,376 virus tests in the last 24 hours.