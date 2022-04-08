2 charged with murdering man during Aurora robbery

Two suspects have been charged with murdering an Aurora man while trying to rob him, Aurora police say.

Yecenia Granados, 31, of the 700 block of Talma Street in Aurora, and Michael E. James, 37, of the 600 block of South La Salle Street in Aurora, both are charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

They are accused of killing 37-year-old Edward Smith Jr.

Aurora police responded around 3 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021, to a report of a man down on the 400 block of Clark Street. The man, who had been shot, died around 9 a.m.

Detectives learned Smith and Granados had been at a bar earlier in the evening and had agreed to meet at the victim's home, police say. They say Granados intended to rob Smith and had James go to Smith's apartment.

Smith and James struggled, and Smith was shot, police said.

Granados faces three counts of first-degree murder, including one for murder while committing a forcible felony, authorities said. She also is charged with one count of armed violence -- discharge of a firearm and one count of residential burglary. She is being held on $1 million bail at the Kane County jail. She had a bail hearing Friday morning.

James faces the same charges and is in custody. Bail information was not available.

"Investigators worked tirelessly to investigate this case and bring justice to Edward Smith Jr.'s family and to hold the two suspects responsible," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in the news release. "I would also like to thank the members of the community who stepped up with information and evidence to allow us to build a case and obtain felony charges."