Saint Viator chooses administrator from Chicago's St. Patrick High School as next principal

Saint Viator High School in Arlington Heights has tapped the top administrator of St. Patrick High School in Chicago for the past nine years to serve as its next principal.

Jon P. Baffico will succeed Karen Love as principal of Saint Viator beginning July 1.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Jon Baffico to the Saint Viator community," school President the Rev. Daniel Lydon said in an announcement of the hire. "He was the clear choice of our selection committee from among all of the exceptional candidates we interviewed."

Prior to his role at St. Patrick, Baffico was an assistant principal at Algonquin Middle School in Algonquin, a school board member in Green Oaks-based Oak Grove School District 68, and a member of the St. Francis de Sales school board in Lake Zurich.

"I am honored to accept this position at Saint Viator, knowing their unyielding commitment to academic excellence, faith formation, and preparing students to transform the world around them," Baffico said. "The students, families, faculty, staff, and alumni have built a tremendous reputation over the past 60 years and I will continue to move their mission forward as principal."

According to Saint Viator, St. Patrick added a number of new courses during Baffico's tenure, including both STEAM and INCubator programs. He implemented Professional Learning Communities, increased building security, developed and implemented its first two strategic plans, and expanded faith-formation opportunities for students.

Lydon said the new principal will have an opportunity to continue an emphasis on improvement at Saint Viator.

"We have a number of key initiatives already in motion for the future of Saint Viator High School and I expect Jon to help us formalize and enhance those plans as we get to work," Lydon said. "I know he will be a tremendous asset to our community."

Before moving into administrative roles, Baffico was a math teacher at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, where he also served as head varsity coach for boys basketball and both boys and girls volleyball. He is a member of the board of directors for the Illinois High School Association.

Baffico lives in Libertyville with his wife, Tiffani, and their three children.

Love is leaving Saint Viator to move to the West Coast with her family this summer.

"Karen has served us well for the past five years," Lydon said. "She is leaving the school in good shape so that Jon can immediately focus on expanding the academic groundwork established by Karen and our entire staff and administration. I know that because of his years of experience, Jon will move our academic program to new heights."