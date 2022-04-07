Repair shop fire in St. Charles causes $15,000 in damage

Daily Herald report

A fire Wednesday afternoon at a St. Charles automotive repair business caused an estimated $15,000 in damage, authorities said.

The blaze was reported just after 2:20 p.m. on the 600 block of Sidwell Court.

One worker was in the shop at the time of the fire and was uninjured. St. Charles Fire Department officials said no firefighters were injured either.

The blaze was extinguished in less than 10 minutes and did not extend to the building's structural components, fire officials added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Five neighboring fire departments and St. Charles police assisted local firefighters.