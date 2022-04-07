 

Lombard spring blood drive set for April 19

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/7/2022 1:58 PM

Donors are sought for Lombard's Spring Blood Drive at two locations on Tuesday, April 19.

A mobile coach for blood draws will be parked at Yorktown Center, 145 Yorktown Shopping Center, near the Von Maur entrance, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It then moves to the First Church of Lombard Fellowship Hall, 220 S. Main Street, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.

 

Potential donors are advised to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Advance appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Photo ID is required for all donors.

All donors will be entered into a drawing for a $500 e-gift card for Airbnb.

For more information or to schedule a donation time slot, call Blood Drive Coordinator Carol Bauer at (630) 620-5712 or visit villageoflombard.org/blooddrives.

Future blood drive dates are June 14, Sept. 13 and Nov. 15. For more information, call (847) 305-9998 or visit versiti.org/IL.

