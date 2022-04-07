Feder: Will Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent stop CBS 2's revolving door of anchors?

When Joe Donlon hauls anchor over to WBBM-Channel 2 next month, it will mark the 14th change in 22 years to the talent lineup on the CBS-owned station's nightly newscasts.

Wednesday's announcement that Donlon would replace Brad Edwards alongside Irika Sargent at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. raised hopes once again of creating a team that clicks with each other and with viewers.

Granted it's been close to 50 years since it happened before -- when Bill Kurtis and Walter Jacobson first teamed up on "THE Ten O'Clock News." But with CBS 2 again under the leadership of smart people who know what they're doing, who knows? Maybe there'll be magic in the air again.

They'll need that and a lot more. In the latest Nielsen ratings sweep, CBS 2's late news ran dead last in key adult demographics, finishing sixth out of six.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.