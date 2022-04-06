Woman reported missing from Huntley

The Huntley Police Department has asked for help in locating resident Janet Zaballa, 79.

Zaballa has a condition that places her in danger, according to a news release.

Zaballa is white, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a white jacket, the news release said.

Someone contacted Zaballa at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and she was headed to Genoa driving a red 2006 Mercury Milan sedan with Illinois license plate JANZ65. About 6 p.m., she was in her car in the area of Cicero.

Anyone with information regarding Zaballa's whereabouts should call the Huntley Police Department at (815) 444-4673.