Villa Park man gets 9 years in Chicago shooting

A 36-year-old Villa Park man who pleaded guilty last year to firing a gun at a man in a Chicago alley in 2019 was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

The sentence was handed down Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Cipriano Rivera fired several shots into the alley Sept. 28, 2019, but did not hit anyone.

While speeding away from the scene, investigators said Rivera tossed a handgun from his vehicle, which was recovered by witnesses to the shooting.

Chicago police eventually pulled over Rivera and arrested him.

Rivera was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after being convicted of firearms offenses by state courts in the past.