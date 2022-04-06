State fire marshal awards grants to suburban departments

The Illinois state fire marshal's office has awarded small equipment grants to four suburban fire agencies.

The program provides grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. Statewide, a total of $2.5 million will be distributed to 104 fire departments, fire districts and EMS providers.

Rosemont Public Safety and the Bensenville Fire Protection District will each receive $26,000. The village of Villa Park will be granted $20,550. And the Carpentersville Fire Department will be given $10,056.

"Funding provided from our Small Equipment Grant Program is a huge benefit, especially to our rural volunteer departments in the state," Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said in a statement. "These funds allow departments to purchase important equipment their firefighters/EMT's need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members."

More than 370 applicants requested about $8.4 million in funding for the current grant period.