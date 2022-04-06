 

State fire marshal awards grants to suburban departments

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/6/2022 5:32 PM

The Illinois state fire marshal's office has awarded small equipment grants to four suburban fire agencies.

The program provides grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. Statewide, a total of $2.5 million will be distributed to 104 fire departments, fire districts and EMS providers.

 

Rosemont Public Safety and the Bensenville Fire Protection District will each receive $26,000. The village of Villa Park will be granted $20,550. And the Carpentersville Fire Department will be given $10,056.

"Funding provided from our Small Equipment Grant Program is a huge benefit, especially to our rural volunteer departments in the state," Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said in a statement. "These funds allow departments to purchase important equipment their firefighters/EMT's need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members."

More than 370 applicants requested about $8.4 million in funding for the current grant period.

