Southwest Side alderman to run against Lightfoot in 2023

Alderman Ray Lopez announces he is running for mayor of Chicago. He made the announcement on Wednesday at The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St., in his Southwest Side ward. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

With a promise to "save Chicago" from violent crime, fire Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and restore trust with "demoralized" police officers, Alderman Ray Lopez said Wednesday he's giving up a safe city council seat to run for mayor in 2023 against incumbent Lori Lightfoot.

Lopez has spent the last three years doing battle with Lightfoot at almost every turn -- from her refusal to call out the National Guard after two devastating rounds of looting and unrelenting gang violence to city spending and her contentious relationship with the city council.

On Wednesday, Lopez became the first candidate to formally enter the race to force Chicago's first Black female and openly gay mayor into political retirement after just one term.

Lopez, who's also gay, said he's prepared to put it all on the line because Chicago is at a crossroads under a combative mayor who he claims "doesn't know how to lead," inspire or collaborate.

