Route 64 in Lily Lake to remain closed due to fuel leak

Route 64 will remain closed between Route 47 and Hanson Road in Lily Lake until at least Thursday morning as efforts to clean up a nearly 8,000-gallon gasoline leak continue, authorities said.

Seven tanks at the Shell station at 44W322 Route 64 were filled halfway and partially uncovered for an inspection during the process of constructing a new fuel piping system when rainwater filled the underground storage area and "floated" three of the tanks, according to a news release from the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District.

The tanks ruptured under the pressure of the water and partial concrete cover. Gas vapors and fuel flowed into a drainage ditch, but there's no safety hazard for residents in the immediate area, the news release said.

Firefighters worked alongside Kane County's office of emergency management, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to contain the spread, the news release said. Crews also used drones to identify areas that need emergency remediation.

ComEd shut off power to the gas station and an adjacent property.

Crews will reassess the situation Thursday morning to continue efforts to preserve nearby properties and the environment.