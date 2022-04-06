Route 64 in Campton Township closed due to fuel leak
Updated 4/6/2022 5:39 PM
Route 64 is expected to be closed between Route 47 and Anderson Road in Campton Township for the next 12 hours due to a fuel leak, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.
The fuel leak could involve the gas station at the corner of routes 64 and 47 in Lily Lake, according to Kane County Chief Deputy Pat Gengler.
