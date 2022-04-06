Lake Zurich vigil calls for peace in Ukraine

About 40 people gathered and held small Ukrainian flags while musician Kent Lewis of Antioch played his guitar during a peace vigil Wednesday at Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Friends of Ela Peace Project plan to install a peace pole in Lake Zurich's Ela Park in time for the International Day of Peace in September. The purpose of the project is to foster peace and embrace the diversity of Ela Township, where more than 60 languages are spoken, according to Lake Zurich resident and group co-founder Shari Gullo.