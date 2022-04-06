Feder: CBS 2 hires Joe Donlon as top news anchor as Brad Edwards moves to streaming service

Joe Donlon has been hired as main news anchor at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2.

Joe Donlon, who stepped down last month after a stint at Chicago-based cable news startup NewsNation, has been hired as main news anchor at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2. Starting May 2, Donlon will anchor the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Monday-through-Friday newscasts with Irika Sargent.

Brad Edwards, who held the top anchor job at CBS 2 since 2019, will shift to primary anchor for CBS News Chicago, the station's 24/7 streaming news service, and continue as an investigative reporter.

