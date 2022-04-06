Feder: CBS 2 hires Joe Donlon as top news anchor as Brad Edwards moves to streaming service
Updated 4/6/2022 5:53 PM
Joe Donlon, who stepped down last month after a stint at Chicago-based cable news startup NewsNation, has been hired as main news anchor at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2. Starting May 2, Donlon will anchor the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Monday-through-Friday newscasts with Irika Sargent.
Brad Edwards, who held the top anchor job at CBS 2 since 2019, will shift to primary anchor for CBS News Chicago, the station's 24/7 streaming news service, and continue as an investigative reporter.
Read the full story at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.