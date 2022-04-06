Feder: Bruce St. James out as morning host at WLS Radio

Bruce St. James, a Phoenix radio import who never caught on as morning personality at WLS 890-AM, is out after 16 months at the Cumulus Media news/talk station. Wednesday was his last day on the air.

Marv Nyren, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Chicago, confirmed that St. James was no longer hosting mornings. Chicago radio veteran Ramblin' Ray Stevens will be filling in "until we find a permanent replacement," according to Nyren, who declined further comment.

Read the full story at robertfeder.com.