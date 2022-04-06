 

Elgin man gets five years in prison for sexually abusing child

Elgin resident Jacob Headtke has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under age 13.

Kane County Judge David Kliment pronounced the sentence last week.

 

Headtke, 32, could have been sentenced to as little as three years or as many as seven.

A jury convicted Headtke in June 2021 of abusing the victim, who he knew, between Oct. 1, 2015, and June 1, 2016.

After being convicted on that charge, Headtke pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a second victim, who Headtke also knew. Kliment sentenced him to 3 years on that charge, to be served concurrently with the other sentence.

Headtke will have to serve at least 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for 258 days he has spent in jail awaiting trial.

Headtke, who lived in the 600 block of Bent Street, will have to register for life as a sexual offender.

