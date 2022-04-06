DuPage County Forest Preserve District seeks volunteers for Earth Week

The DuPage County Forest Preserve District celebrates Earth Week by hosting a series of volunteer workdays throughout April.

Families and groups tied to schools, churches and scout troops are invited to volunteer their time on various forest preserve properties.

Activities include collecting seeds, removing nonnative plants and picking up litter. Participants should dress to work outdoors, wear layers and bring hats and gloves.

All volunteer workdays require advance registration (some locations need notice of five to 10 days in advance), and participants must be either ages 8 or 12 and up depending upon the venue. Volunteers younger than age 18 must be registered with an adult.

Call (630) 206-9630 to register for all locations except the workday at Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn from 10 a.m. to noon on April 23, which can be registered for by calling (630) 942-6200. More information regarding exact locations and times can be found at dupageforest.org.