'Ugly politics': 6th Congressional District candidate alleges retribution by suburban mayor, rival

A Republican running for Illinois' 6th Congressional District seat is taking aim at a rival candidate who's also the mayor of their hometown, saying an effort to remove him from two volunteer village posts "smells of rotten, ugly politics."

But Orland Park officials say Scott Kaspar should be booted from the police pension fund board and a village ethics committee because he's made statements on social media and released a campaign ad about crime in Orland Park that were untrue and disparaged the police department.

"This is not the kind of person that the citizens of Orland Park want on these types of boards," Trustee Brian Riordan said during a committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night.

It's the latest verbal volley between Kaspar and Mayor Keith Pekau, who's also running for the 6th District seat.

Trustees on Monday voted to recommend Pekau remove Kaspar from the two panels. Kaspar's terms with both groups are set to expire in June.

Trustee Cynthia Nelson Katsenes suggested the action, telling Village Manager George Koczwara in an email that Kaspar deserves to go because he "publicly attacked and disparaged" the village and police department.

Last month, the Kaspar for Congress campaign released a short video claiming crime is "out of control" in Orland Park. Kaspar appears but never speaks in the commercial, which has aired on social media and can be found on YouTube.

Data released by the Orland Park Police Department shows crimes involving people or property in town are at a 27-year low.

Both Pekau and former Police Chief Joseph Mitchell have blasted Kaspar for making incorrect claims about crime. Pekau said he was "appalled" by the ad.

In her email, Katsenes said Kaspar's remarks are "improper and unbecoming of an individual appointed to those positions."

When asked by the Daily Herald about the apparent discrepancy between the department's data and the ad's claim, Kaspar maintained crime is "skyrocketing in our community" but provided no supporting statistics.

In an interview Tuesday, Kaspar conceded he has no data to back up his claim.

"I do not, no," he said. "I have stories."

Kaspar said he doesn't believe the department's statistics.

Late Monday night, Kaspar posted a statement on social media accusing Pekau of "weaponizing and abusing his position as Mayor to target political opponents." The statement incorrectly indicates Pekau and the board already had voted to remove him from the pension fund board.

In reality, Pekau announced he would abstain from voting on the matter and didn't vote. Additionally, the vote taken wasn't to remove Kaspar from the groups but to recommend his removal.

Trustees voted 6-0 in favor of that recommendation. The board could vote to dismiss Kaspar from the groups at its next meeting on April 18.

Pekau said he'll follow whatever recommendation trustees make. He also suggested the board invite Kaspar to the meeting to explain himself and answer questions, which the board did.

Kaspar said he won't attend the meeting.

Kaspar also questioned the timing of the board's action. He said he texted Pekau two weeks ago to say he didn't want to serve in either post after June.

But that's not what Kaspar told Pekau.

The Pekau campaign provided a copy of a March 23 text message from Kaspar to Pekau. According to the message, Kaspar said he would "continue to serve ... deliberately and with all seriousness" if Pekau extends his appointments. He also said he'd respect Pekau's decision if he appoints other people to the posts.

"This should not be political," Kaspar texted.

Pekau and Kaspar are among six candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the 6th District seat. The others are Rob Cruz of Oak Lawn, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, Glen Ellyn resident Niki Conforti and Catherine A. O'Shea of Oak Lawn.

Three candidates are running for the Democratic nomination: incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, current 3rd District U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange and Charles M. Hughes of Chicago.

The newly redrawn 6th District includes much of the West and Southwest suburbs in Cook and DuPage counties.

The primary election is June 28. The general election is Nov. 8.