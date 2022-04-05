Shots fired in Elgin
Updated 4/5/2022 9:50 PM
Elgin police were investigating gunfire in the city Tuesday night,
At 7:05 p.m., Elgin police received reports of shots fired on the 1600 block of Mulberry Court.
Anyone with information should call police at (847) 289-2600 or text 847411.
