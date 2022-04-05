Olmos' appearance at Judson postponed

An appearance by actor Edward James Olmos scheduled for Friday at Judson University has been postponed until sometime in August.

The event was rescheduled due to a last-minute filming conflict, according to a news release from the Elgin university.

Olmos was set to speak about his life and career as part of Judson's World Leaders Forum's Inspirational Series.

"We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for the World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series and know that this unexpected change beyond our control will bring many other opportunities to make a bigger impact," said author, pilot and entrepreneur Jaqueline Ruiz, who was to host Friday's event.

Ticket holders can request a refund; otherwise, their tickets will be transferred to the August date, which has yet to be determined.

Email Julie Schmidt at Julie.schmidt@judsonu.edu with questions.