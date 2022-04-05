 

Olmos' appearance at Judson postponed

  • Edward James Olmos

    Edward James Olmos

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 4/5/2022 11:06 PM

An appearance by actor Edward James Olmos scheduled for Friday at Judson University has been postponed until sometime in August.

The event was rescheduled due to a last-minute filming conflict, according to a news release from the Elgin university.

 

Olmos was set to speak about his life and career as part of Judson's World Leaders Forum's Inspirational Series.

"We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for the World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series and know that this unexpected change beyond our control will bring many other opportunities to make a bigger impact," said author, pilot and entrepreneur Jaqueline Ruiz, who was to host Friday's event.

Ticket holders can request a refund; otherwise, their tickets will be transferred to the August date, which has yet to be determined.

Email Julie Schmidt at Julie.schmidt@judsonu.edu with questions.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 