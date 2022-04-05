Mundelein-area man accused of child sex assault
Updated 4/5/2022 9:35 PM
A Mundelein-area man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography is being held on $500,000 bail.
Larry R. Reeb III, 31, of the 26300 block of North Diamond Lake Road was arrested Friday.
The victim is 13 to 17 years old, authorities said.
Reeb's next court date is April 26.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.