Mundelein-area man accused of child sex assault

A Mundelein-area man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography is being held on $500,000 bail.

Larry R. Reeb III, 31, of the 26300 block of North Diamond Lake Road was arrested Friday.

The victim is 13 to 17 years old, authorities said.

Reeb's next court date is April 26.