Cardinal joins Islamic council for interfaith iftar

Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks at the 23rd annual Muslim-Catholic Iftar dinner hosted by the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago on Tuesday evening in Libertyville. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago hosted its 23rd annual Muslim-Catholic Iftar in person Tuesday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Cardinal Blase Cupich was a special guest for the fast-breaking meal held at Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville.

The interfaith iftar is a long-standing tradition between the Archdiocese of Chicago and the council. Ramadan, which began Friday night, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, sacred to 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide.

Muslims in the U.S. began daily fasting Saturday, abstaining from food, drink, and sensual pleasures from predawn until sunset. The month also is about spiritual reflection, giving charity, performing good deeds, and self improvement.

This year, the Islamic council is marking its 30th anniversary. It serves more than 400,000 Muslim Americans in the greater Chicago region and represents 67 member mosques, Islamic schools and social service agencies catering to the needs of that population.