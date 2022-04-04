 

Shooter sentenced to 95 years for double murder in Elgin

  • Travaris D. Stevenson

By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 4/4/2022 7:22 PM

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 95 years in prison for shooting two Elgin men in 2018, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Monday.

Travaris D. Stevenson, 26, was convicted in November 2021 of first-degree and second-degree murder and armed violence.

 

Stevenson shot Raymond Dyson, 29, and Mark McDaniel, 26, in the back of the head while inside a vehicle on the 0-99 block of Longwood Place in Elgin. He had driven to Elgin from Chicago to sell a pound of marijuana to Dyson and McDaniel

Authorities said Stevenson and co-defendant Lee P. Spain fled on foot but were captured about 20 minutes after the shooting.

Spain is serving a 10-year sentence for manufacture and delivery of cannabis.

According to authorities, Stevenson was involved in another drug-related shooting in Chicago a month before the Elgin murders. They also said Stevenson had numerous photos of himself posing with various guns that, as a felon on parole, he was not allowed to possess

Stevenson received credit for 1,428 days in the Kane County jail.

