Police ask for help in locating Downers Grove woman.
Updated 4/4/2022 9:34 PM
Update: Police reported about 9:30 p.m. that Linda Breagel had been located.
The Downers Grove Police Department has issued an endangered missing person advisory for a 75-year-old Downers Grove woman.
Linda Breagel was last seen at Baker's Square at 2020 75th Street in Woodridge on Monday, authorities said.
Breagel was driving a gold 2000 Buick Century sedan with Illinois license plate, ECS37. Breagel is described as white, standing 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and having white hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants and a black and white jacket.
Police said Breagel has a condition that puts her in danger.
Anyone with information on Breagel's location should call the police at (630) 434-5600.
