Police ask for help in locating Downers Grove woman.

Update: Police reported about 9:30 p.m. that Linda Breagel had been located.

The Downers Grove Police Department has issued an endangered missing person advisory for a 75-year-old Downers Grove woman.

Linda Breagel was last seen at Baker's Square at 2020 75th Street in Woodridge on Monday, authorities said.

Breagel was driving a gold 2000 Buick Century sedan with Illinois license plate, ECS37. Breagel is described as white, standing 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and having white hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants and a black and white jacket.

Police said Breagel has a condition that puts her in danger.

Anyone with information on Breagel's location should call the police at (630) 434-5600.