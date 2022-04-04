Feder: Broadcasters team up for Ukraine relief effort

A woman kisses a man while cooking on an open fire Sunday outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine. Associated Press

TV and radio stations in the Chicago area and throughout Illinois are joining forces to provide humanitarian aid for children and families in Ukraine.

Starting today and running through April 13, Illinois Broadcasters Association and Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art will seek to raise $1 million for UNICEF through a series of public service messages.

"Our members are proud to be joining hands to assist UNICEF in the enormous challenge they face to help as many children and families as possible whose lives have been so shattered by this brutal war," Melody Spann-Cooper, chairwoman of the IBA, said in a statement.

The campaign will culminate in a live 18-hour fundraiser April 13 starting at 5 a.m. at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art.

Illinois Helps Ukraine is spearheaded by Steve Robinson, president of New Media Productions and former executive vice president and general manager of classical WFMT 98.7-FM.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.