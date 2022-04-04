Barrington Hills police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Updated 4/4/2022 8:54 PM
The Barrington Hills Police Department is looking for information on the identity of a burglary suspect caught in a surveillance photo.
At 2:52 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglar alarm at a home on the 500 Block of Oak Knoll Road.
Authorities said that someone attempted to gain access to the home through an unlocked door but was warded off by a burglar alarm and video surveillance system.
Police ask that residents check their surveillance footage for any suspicious people or activity. Anyone with information should call police at (847) 551-3006.
