Barrington Hills police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Authorities say this person attempted to gain access to a home early Monday morning but was warded off by a burglar alarm. Courtesy of Barrington Hills police

The Barrington Hills Police Department is looking for information on the identity of a burglary suspect caught in a surveillance photo.

At 2:52 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglar alarm at a home on the 500 Block of Oak Knoll Road.

Authorities said that someone attempted to gain access to the home through an unlocked door but was warded off by a burglar alarm and video surveillance system.

Police ask that residents check their surveillance footage for any suspicious people or activity. Anyone with information should call police at (847) 551-3006.