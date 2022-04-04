Authorities ID North Chicago man who died in Wadsworth rollover

A North Chicago man was found dead in an overturned vehicle early Sunday morning in Wadsworth, the Lake County coroner's office said Monday.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, Lake County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of West Route 173 and found Carlos A. Martinez, 45, unresponsive inside a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer that had tipped on its side.

Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died from multiple blunt-force injuries, the coroner's office said.

The crash is still under investigation.