Authorities ID North Chicago man who died in Wadsworth rollover
Updated 4/4/2022 5:08 PM
A North Chicago man was found dead in an overturned vehicle early Sunday morning in Wadsworth, the Lake County coroner's office said Monday.
At 3 a.m. Sunday, Lake County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of West Route 173 and found Carlos A. Martinez, 45, unresponsive inside a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer that had tipped on its side.
Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died from multiple blunt-force injuries, the coroner's office said.
The crash is still under investigation.
