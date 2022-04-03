The Week That Was: Late Daily Herald exec wins Hero Medal; mall shooting suspect denied bail

A year to the day former Daily Herald Media Group Vice President of Sales and Digital Strategies Pete Rosengren died saving children from a dangerous rip current while on vacation in the Florida, he was posthumously named a Carnegie Hero Medal winner. Courtesy of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

As the Daily Herald's vice president of sales and digital strategy, Pete Rosengren always made time for his wife, Maura, and their sons, Gavin, Charlie and Grant. The 42-year-old Batavia resident died last year while rescuing children from a rip current during a vacation in Florida and has been honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Comission. Courtesy of Rosengren family

Late Daily Herald exec awarded Hero Medal

Pete Rosengren, the late Daily Herald Media Group executive who died last year saving children from a rip current while on vacation in Florida, has been posthumously named a Carnegie Hero Medal winner -- among the first 18 honorees of 2022.

No bail for Rosemont mall shooting suspect

The 18-year-old charged with the deadly March 25 shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont was ordered held without bail Friday. Jose G. Matias of Chicago is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting.

Hostage video released

A video of American hostage Mark Frerichs, a Lombard native held in Taliban custody, shows the Navy veteran pleading for his release in a brief recording obtained by The New Yorker. The message is the first time the public has seen the civil engineering contractor since Jan. 31, 2020 -- the day he was abducted in Kabul.

Fermilab grounds reopen for public

The grounds of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia are open to the public again after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though access to indoor areas remains limited. Tours are available; check the schedule at ed.fnal.gov.

Man who shot twins found guilty

After deliberating for four days, jurors found a Round Lake Beach man guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault for shooting twin 17-year-olds, killing one, last year. Lynell Glover faces up to 30 years in prison. A judge could determine his sentence at a hearing May 5.

Labor talks in Dist. 211

Despite a strike vote from teachers, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board members are working "in good faith" toward a labor agreement, a spokeswoman said Friday. Teachers voted to strike Thursday night, pledging to walk out if a new contract isn't in place when the current deal expires June 30. The next mediation session is set for April 14.

Woman jumps from fire

A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured escaping a fire early Wednesday morning when she jumped from a third-story window onto the roof of an adjacent building, roughly 20 feet below. Aurora firefighters put out the blaze in the 0-100 block of North Broadway, which also sent another person to the hospital.