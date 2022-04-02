Snow in April not unusual, according to weather service

A car navigates the April snowfall Saturday at Edison and Erie Avenues in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

April snow falls against a backdrop of barren trees in Wing Park Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A man walks toward the Centre of Elgin as wet snow falls Saturday, April 2, in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Yeah, it snowed Saturday.

It was nothing unusual -- and as of early afternoon, not measurable at O'Hare International Airport, DuPage Airport, or the National Weather Service's office in Romeoville.

Rockford received about 1.4" by that time, the NWS reports.

NWS records indicate that in the last 136 years, the Chicago area received measurable snow in at least 72 of those years, and trace amounts in a couple dozen others.

The highest April snow amount was 13.6" in 1938.

Most recently, 7.9 inches fell in April 2019. and 4.7 inches in April 2020. Seven of the last 10 years show measurable snowfall.