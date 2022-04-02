Snow in April not unusual, according to weather service
Posted4/2/2022 2:08 PM
Yeah, it snowed Saturday.
It was nothing unusual -- and as of early afternoon, not measurable at O'Hare International Airport, DuPage Airport, or the National Weather Service's office in Romeoville.
Rockford received about 1.4" by that time, the NWS reports.
NWS records indicate that in the last 136 years, the Chicago area received measurable snow in at least 72 of those years, and trace amounts in a couple dozen others.
The highest April snow amount was 13.6" in 1938.
Most recently, 7.9 inches fell in April 2019. and 4.7 inches in April 2020. Seven of the last 10 years show measurable snowfall.
