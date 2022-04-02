Man shot in confrontation with McHenry County deputies in Harvard

McHenry County deputies shot a man Friday night in Harvard, after a well-being check turned in to a confrontation.

McHenry County deputies shot a man around 8 p.m. Friday in Harvard.

The man is in critical condition at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, the sheriff's office reported Saturday morning.

According to the news release, deputies were called to the 19900 block of Streit Road to check on someone's well-being. A man exited the residence, with a gun. There was a confrontation, and an unspecified number of deputies shot the man.

No deputies were injured.

The news release did not give the name or age of the man, or why they were checking on him. It did not indicate if the man lived at the address.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating the shooting.