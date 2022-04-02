Breakfast with the Easter Bunny returns to Hoffman Estates
Updated 4/2/2022 9:48 PM
After a short hiatus due to the pandemic, the breakfast with the Easter Bunny has returned to Hoffman Estates.
The event was held at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club in Hoffman Estates. Children were able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny -- at a distance -- and enjoy a breakfast buffet that included waffles, French toast, breakfast burritos, potatoes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, an omelet station, fruit, doughnuts and cookies.
Diners age 19 and older were required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and reservations were required for the breakfast.
Article Comments
