Saturday snow? Forecasts say it's possible
Updated 4/1/2022 8:15 AM
A narrow band of sloppy, wet snow could develop as part of a strong storm system expected to arrive in the area Saturday morning and last through noon.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Romeoville office forecast the potential for a "few inches of snow" within Saturday's storm.
They warn travel could be affected by the snow.
Saturday's high temperature is expected to top out in the mid-40s, with overnight lows possibly dipping into the upper 20s.
Rain is expected for much of the week with cooler temperatures lingering as well.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.