 

Saturday snow? Forecasts say it's possible

  • Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, file photoSome suburbs could see several inches of snow on Saturday.

Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 4/1/2022 8:15 AM

A narrow band of sloppy, wet snow could develop as part of a strong storm system expected to arrive in the area Saturday morning and last through noon.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Romeoville office forecast the potential for a "few inches of snow" within Saturday's storm.

 

They warn travel could be affected by the snow.

Saturday's high temperature is expected to top out in the mid-40s, with overnight lows possibly dipping into the upper 20s.

Rain is expected for much of the week with cooler temperatures lingering as well.

