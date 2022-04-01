Saturday snow? Forecasts say it's possible

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, file photoSome suburbs could see several inches of snow on Saturday.

A narrow band of sloppy, wet snow could develop as part of a strong storm system expected to arrive in the area Saturday morning and last through noon.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Romeoville office forecast the potential for a "few inches of snow" within Saturday's storm.

They warn travel could be affected by the snow.

Saturday's high temperature is expected to top out in the mid-40s, with overnight lows possibly dipping into the upper 20s.

Rain is expected for much of the week with cooler temperatures lingering as well.