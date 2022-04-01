New Indian Trails board member to be named
Updated 4/1/2022 2:01 PM
The Indian Trails Public Library District board will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to appoint a new panel member.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road.
A vacancy occurred when board member Bruce Matthews stepped down. Matthews, recently of Buffalo Grove, is moving out of the district.
Matthews joined the library board in 2015 and was reelected in 2021 to a 4-year term.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.