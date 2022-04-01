New Indian Trails board member to be named

The Indian Trails Public Library District board will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to appoint a new panel member.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road.

A vacancy occurred when board member Bruce Matthews stepped down. Matthews, recently of Buffalo Grove, is moving out of the district.

Matthews joined the library board in 2015 and was reelected in 2021 to a 4-year term.