Grand Avenue resurfacing

Patching and resurfacing on Grand Avenue from Green Bay Road (Route 131) to the Amstutz Expressway (Route 137) in Waukegan will begin Monday, weather permitting. Expect daytime, intermittent lane closures. The $4.1 million project includes resurfacing the 2.8-mile stretch of Grand Avenue, building new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs. It's expected to be completed by year end. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction. Visit idot.illinois.gov/ for more information on Illinois Department of Transportation projects.