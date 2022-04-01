 

Despite strike threat, District 211 officials working toward deal with teachers, spokeswoman says

  • Teachers in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 have threatened to go on strike if they don't have a new contract by June 30.

    Teachers in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 have threatened to go on strike if they don't have a new contract by June 30. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 4/1/2022 10:31 AM

Despite a strike vote from teachers, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board members are working "in good faith" toward a labor agreement, a spokeswoman said Friday morning.

Officials want to reach a deal "that acknowledges and values the contributions of our teachers, our dedication to students and is fiscally responsible to our community," spokeswoman Erin Holmes said.

 

Members of the Northwest Suburban Teachers Union Local 1211 took a strike vote Thursday night, pledging to walk out if a new contract isn't in place when the current deal expires June 30.

On Friday, Holmes said employees cannot strike while a contract is in place.

A federal mediator has been assisting with negotiations, she added.

The next mediation session is set for April 14.

"We remain committed to collaboratively arriving at a competitive contract," Holmes said.

Neither side has said publicly what issues separate the teachers and the board.

The largest high school district in Illinois, District 211 includes five schools: Conant High in Hoffman Estates; Fremd High in Palatine; Hoffman Estates High; Palatine High; and Schaumburg High. It also has two special education schools.

Strike threats aren't uncommon in District 211. Teachers were ready to hit picket lines in 2018 and in 2007 before reaching deals.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
District 211 teachers threaten strike
Related Article
District 211 teachers threaten strike
 
District 211 ratifies four-year teachers contract
Related Article
District 211 ratifies four-year teachers contract
 
Despite union concerns, District 211 ready to vote on teachers contract
Related Article
Despite union concerns, District 211 ready to vote on teachers contract
 
Deal averts teachers strike in District 211
Related Article
Deal averts teachers strike in District 211
 
Dist. 211 board says impasse with teachers continues as strike date looms
Related Article
Dist. 211 board says impasse with teachers continues as strike date looms
 
Related Article
New leadership offers hope for Dist. 211 contract talks
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 