Chicago teen held without bail in last week's fatal shooting at a Rosemont mall

An 18-year-old charged with the deadly March 25 shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont was ordered held without bail Friday.

Jose G. Matias is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie was struck five times and died as a result of his injuries, prosecutors said. One of the bullets struck a 15-year-old girl's wrist and grazed her leg. She was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.

Rosemont officers arrested Matias Wednesday, one day after a $750,000 warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities said.

Matias next appears in court on April 15.