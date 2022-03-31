Want to vote by mail? Here's how

The campaign season is already here with partisan ads for the June 28 primary dominating local broadcasts, and as of Wednesday, voters could begin applying to use the mail to cast their ballots,

All requests for a mail ballot must be received by June 23.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail and early voting grew rapidly.

Anyone who is registered to vote can apply for a mail ballot. At one time, voters had to provide a reason for wanting to vote by mail, but that requirement was dropped in 2009.

Voting by mail begins on May 19, and ballots must be postmarked by June 28. Ballots also can be turned in at any drop-off site in your area up to when the polls close on Election Day.

If you apply now, you can expect to receive your mail ballot by late May. If you have not received your ballot by then, can call your local election board to check on the status of your application.

If you are not sure whether you are registered or if you want to know who your local election board is, go to https://ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx.

Later this summer, you can also sign up to have your mail ballot sent automatically to your home for every upcoming primary and general election. You can get the application beginning on Aug. 10 from your county's election website.