Police: Man wounded in Aurora shooting expected to survive

One man was wounded in a shooting in Aurora Wednesday night, police said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Aurora 911 dispatchers received reports of a person shot and a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Dearborn Avenue, a dead-end street in a neighborhood on the city's east side.

Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Aurora paramedics took the man to a local hospital. He is expected to survive, police said Thursday.

Detectives and evidence technicians responded to the shooting scene. Officers and detectives also conducted a canvass of the neighborhood to collect potential information from neighbors.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or potential video from home surveillance systems is asked to call Aurora police's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us. Callers to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 are anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.