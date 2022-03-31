One person kiled in I-94 crash near Deerfield
Updated 3/31/2022 6:39 PM
One person died after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 near Deerfield, the Illinois State Police confirmed.
At 2:06 p.m., troopers responded to the crash near milepost 24. One crash victim with severe injuries later died at a hospital.
No other details were available Thursday evening.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.