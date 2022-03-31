Four sent to area hospitals in Gilberts crash

A two-car crash in Gilberts early Thursday morning sent four to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gilberts Police Chief Todd Block said a silver Subaru was traveling southbound on Galligan Road when a silver Toyota traveling northbound on Galligan Road turned in front of the Subaru. The driver of the Toyota was making a turn west onto Freeman Road when the car struck the Subaru on the side, Block said.

The crash occurred at the signalized intersection of Galligan and Freeman roads around 4:45 a.m., Block said. Galligan Road was closed for about 30 minutes as police cleared the scene.

Both drivers and two passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Block said.

Block said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.