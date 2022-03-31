Batavia woman charged in stabbing

A Batavia woman is facing felony charges after stabbing a man in his face and arm, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Batavia Police Department, Amy Geren, 30, of the 0-99 block of Oak Terrace Court, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old, as well as domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery insulting/provoking contact, both misdemeanors.

Police arrived at the 0-99 block around 11:30 Wednesday night after a report of a suspicious person, the news release said. They found a victim who required medical attention. The victim suffered severe but not life-threatening wounds to his arm and face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was injured by a family member in a nearby residence. Geren barricaded herself inside the home, and initial attempts to make contact with her were not successful. Negotiators from the Kane County S.W.A.T team were able to persuade her to surrender peacefully, the release stated.

Geren was transported to the Kane County jail.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has additional information should call the Batavia Police Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.