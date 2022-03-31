Batavia woman charged after stabbing incident late Wednesday

A Batavia woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man in his face and arm.

According to a news release from the Batavia Police Department, Amy Geren, 30, of the 0-99 block of Oak Terrace Court in Batavia, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old, as well as domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery insulting/provoking contact, both misdemeanors.

The release states that police arrived at the 0-99 block around 11:30 Wednesday night after a report of a suspicious person when they found an injured victim who required medical attention. The victim suffered severe but non-life-threatening wounds to his arm and face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was injured by a family member in a nearby residence. Geren barricaded herself inside the home, and initial attempts to make contact with her were not successful. Negotiators from the Kane County S.W.A.T team were able to convince her to surrender peacefully, the release stated.

Geren was transported to the Kane County jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has additional information is asked to call the Batavia Police Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.