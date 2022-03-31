Bail set for Naperville man accused of illegal gun, drug possession

Bail was set at $8,000 Thursday for a Naperville man arrested on weapons and drug charges.

According to the DuPage County state's attorney's office, an arrest warrant had been issued for Marcus Wise, 34, of the 1300 block of Modaff Road, who is accused of failing to surrender his handguns after his FOID card was revoked.

He was stopped by Naperville police after committing a traffic violation Wednesday near his home, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said. Police had been waiting outside Wise's home for a judge to approve a search warrant, the release said.

Inside his home, police found two handguns and cocaine, authorities said.

Wise has been charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance, failure to surrender a FOID card and two counts of possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.

Wise's arraignment is scheduled for April 25.