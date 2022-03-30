Woman seriously hurt after jumping from third-story window during Aurora blaze

Firefighters enter a building that had a fire early Wednesday in downtown Aurora. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

Firefighters access the roof of a building next door to one that caught on fire Wednesday morning in downtown Aurora. One woman was critically injured when she jumped from the third floor of the building that was on fire. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

A three-alarm fire broke out early Wednesday morning in downtown Aurora. Two people were seriously injured. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Rear apartment windows are boarded up following an early Wednesday morning fire in downtown Aurora. Two people were seriously injured. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two people, including a woman who jumped out of a window, remain hospitalized after a fire in a downtown Aurora building early Wednesday morning.

The fire in a three-story building in the 0-100 block of North Broadway was reported at 12:23 a.m. The building has an insurance agency on the ground floor and apartments above.

All the residents escaped the fire. But a 50-year-old woman was seriously injured when she jumped from a third-story window onto the roof of an adjacent building, roughly 20 feet below. She remains hospitalized, as does a 50-year-old man who suffered severe smoke inhalation. Both were taken to a Level 1 trauma center.

Five other people suffered minor injuries, including a 9-year-old girl. Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes said they were treated at a hospital and released.

It took nearly 40 minutes to put out the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started on the third floor but have not determined a cause.

The apartments are not inhabitable. Rhodes said Wednesday afternoon he did not know the status of the insurance agency office.

The building, which has a masonry exterior and wood-frame interior, was built in 1900, according to Aurora Township assessment records.

Broadway was closed between East Galena Boulevard and New York Street for about three hours.