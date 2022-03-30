Two people seriously injured in early morning Aurora blaze

Two people were seriously injured and four others suffered minor injuries in an early morning blaze in downtown Aurora.

All six were transported to hospitals for treatment, an Aurora Fire Department official said

Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes said one person suffered significant injuries when she jumped from a third-story window to an adjacent roof about 20 feet below. The second person who was transported in serious condition suffered "severe smoke inhalation," he added.

Firefighters were called to the three-story building on the 0-100 block of North Broadway at 12:23 a.m.

Rhodes said the first floor of the building housed an insurance company, while the second and third floors were apartments.

It took nearly 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze and evacuate the building. Firefighters were on scene for nearly three hours.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze, but believe it began on the third floor.

Rhodes said the apartments suffered heavy fire and smoke damage and were deemed uninhabitable.

It's unclear how much damage, if any, the business on the first floor suffered.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

Police shut down Broadway between East Galena Street and New York Avenue for about three hours, but the road is now open.