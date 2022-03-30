Sheriff's office: Sex offender found living within 500 feet of Lake Zurich school, church

A 73-year-old man was apprehended by officers last week after they determined he'd been living in a Lake Zurich home within 500 feet of a school and church, a violation of state law governing how far registered sex offenders must live, authorities said.

Michael Feeney, 73, had been living at a home on the 0-100 block of Mohawk Trail in Lake Zurich, near St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and School, according to Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Ari Briskman.

Feeney's listed address was on the 35000 block of Wilson Boulevard near Round Lake. Briskman said officers routinely check to make sure registered sex offenders are living where they claim to be. Briskman said when officers went to the Round Lake-area address they were told Feeney no longer lived there.

Briskman said investigators determined Feeney had been living at the Mohawk Trail address for some time. On March 21, officers took Feeney into custody, and his bail was set at $150,000.

Feeney put up $15,000 cash to be let out of jail while his case is pending.

In 2008, a jury found Feeney guilty of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault for molesting a child left in his care. Back then he operated a Kids Kare center with his wife in their home at 25 Mohawk Trail in Lake Zurich.

According to Daily Herald reports at the time, prosecutors argued Feeney molested the girl numerous times from January 2005 to June 2006.

In May 2008, Feeney was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Feeney is due back in court May 6.