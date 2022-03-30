Police apprehend suspect in Rosemont mall shooting

Police with weapons wait to escort shoppers and workers from the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont after Friday night's shooting. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Police on Wednesday apprehended the suspect wanted in the deadly Rosemont mall shooting last week.

Officials from the Rosemont Public Safety Department said Jose G. Matias, 18, of Chicago was taken into custody without incident. He was at the police station on Devon Avenue by 3:15 p.m.

Authorities did not immediately announce formal charges against Matias or know when he would be in bond court, but they said an update is forthcoming. Sgt. Joe Balogh also did not disclose details of the suspect's capture, such as where it occurred, but said it took place Wednesday and Rosemont officers were the ones to apprehend him. The arrest came a day after a nationwide warrant was issued for Matias' arrest.

Police said they came to identify Matias based on interviews, witness statements and a review of surveillance video from the shooting last Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. And they said "numerous" witnesses helped identify Matias as the shooter.

Authorities said the shooting just after 7 p.m. Friday stemmed from an argument between Matias and 20-year-old Joel Valdes of Skokie, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was shot near the right wrist and grazed in the leg. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

After the shooting, authorities say, Matias left the mall in a maroon 2008 Honda. The vehicle was later located by Cook County sheriff's police in Bellwood.