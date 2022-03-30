One person shot in Aurora
Updated 3/30/2022 8:25 PM
Aurora police closed multiple blocks near Front and Trask streets Wednesday night to investigate a shooting.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to the department's Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the shooting or video from home surveillance systems should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.
